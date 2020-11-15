Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNCE. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of CNCE opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. Analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 61,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

