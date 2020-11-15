Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of CNSL opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 23.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 5.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 16.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 6.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

