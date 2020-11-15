Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 66.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

