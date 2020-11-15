Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $202.01 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $208.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Constellation Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

