Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,508.76

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,508.76 and traded as high as $1,512.91. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) shares last traded at $1,502.16, with a volume of 46,032 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSU shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1,758.00 to C$1,674.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion and a PE ratio of 93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1,498.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,508.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $1.332 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $5.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

