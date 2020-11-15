Contrasting Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) & AgriVest Americas (OTCMKTS:NXCN)

AgriVest Americas (OTCMKTS:NXCN) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

AgriVest Americas has a beta of -2.96, indicating that its stock price is 396% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Games has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AgriVest Americas and Scientific Games’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgriVest Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games $3.40 billion 0.96 -$130.00 million $0.23 148.65

AgriVest Americas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scientific Games.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AgriVest Americas and Scientific Games, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgriVest Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A Scientific Games 0 2 4 0 2.67

Scientific Games has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.76%. Given Scientific Games’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than AgriVest Americas.

Profitability

This table compares AgriVest Americas and Scientific Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgriVest Americas N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games -13.11% N/A -2.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Scientific Games shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of AgriVest Americas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Scientific Games shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scientific Games beats AgriVest Americas on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgriVest Americas Company Profile

NXChain Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to locate and consummate a merger with or an acquisition of a private entity. Previously, it was engaged in the development, marketing, and support of warehouse management software solutions that enable companies to automate their warehouse operations and provide inventory visibility throughout the supply chain. The company was formerly known as AgriVest Americas, Inc. and changed its name to NXChain Inc. in December 2015. NXChain Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Irvine, California. NXChain Inc. is a subsidiary of Havanti AS.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases gaming machines; provides gaming operations and licensing arrangements; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery products; designs and manufactures instant games tickets; offers instant products planning, monitoring, management system, warehousing, inventory management, distribution, marketing, and game support functions; supplies player loyalty programs, merchandising services, and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicenses brands for lottery products and lottery-related promotional products. It also provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's SciPlay segment sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards; and third-party branded games and original content through mobile and web platforms. Its Digital segment provides digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products, and services; software design, development, licensing, maintenance, and support services; Open Platform Systems; and content aggregation platforms. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

