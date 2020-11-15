Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Acquires 617 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.7% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $276.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.96 and a 200 day moving average of $248.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,291 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,998. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

