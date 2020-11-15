Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.62

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.62 and traded as low as $15.40. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 13,484 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. Corning Natural Gas had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,800 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 21 miles of gas distribution pipe.

