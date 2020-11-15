Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Corteva by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

