CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.27 Million

Brokerages expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report $128.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.90 million. CRA International reported sales of $119.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $499.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.96 million to $500.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $517.12 million, with estimates ranging from $496.76 million to $531.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $121.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRAI. TheStreet downgraded CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CRA International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $351.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. CRA International has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $126,704.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,490.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CRA International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in CRA International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CRA International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 523.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

