Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €33.50 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS)

Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.18 ($42.57).

Shares of DWS stock opened at €33.82 ($39.79) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 12 month high of €39.99 ($47.05).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

