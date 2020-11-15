Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€4.60” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA)

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €6.43 ($7.56).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) alerts:

Shares of LHA stock opened at €9.20 ($10.82) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.74 and a 200-day moving average of €8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €17.88 ($21.03). The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.