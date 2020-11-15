Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Capital BDC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $390.40 million and a PE ratio of 14.14. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $87,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 58,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.