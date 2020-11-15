Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 785 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 316.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $2,098,466.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

