Critical Analysis: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Beam Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $349.99 million 8.63 $29.52 million $2.02 107.61 Beam Global $5.11 million 24.70 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -21.44

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 12.01% 10.52% 5.33% Beam Global -94.74% -81.63% -63.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Daqo New Energy and Beam Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Beam Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus price target of $134.50, indicating a potential downside of 38.13%. Beam Global has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.49%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Daqo New Energy.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Beam Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, California.

