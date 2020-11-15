Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 4.6%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWS shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crown Crafts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Crown Crafts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

