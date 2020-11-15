CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $9.23 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CURI. B. Riley began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

CuriosityStream Inc provides nonfiction subscription video-on-demand streaming services. The company offers documentaries and series about science, technology, history, society, lifestyle, and nature. CuriosityStream Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

