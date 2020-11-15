Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Cutera worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cutera by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 4,366.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 358.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 28.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.50. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $39.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $171,599.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,307.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,112.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 74,394 shares of company stock worth $1,112,629 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUTR. ValuEngine downgraded Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

