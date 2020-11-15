Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 242.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,524,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,446,744,000 after buying an additional 136,880 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 45.1% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 313.6% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,204.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,291 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,998 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB opened at $276.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.88. The stock has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

