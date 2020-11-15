Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Cypress Environmental Partners stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $25.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Cypress Environmental Partners had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 75.27%. Research analysts forecast that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Cypress Environmental Partners worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

