CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.86.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 123.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,321,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,632,000 after purchasing an additional 729,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in CyrusOne by 270.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,883,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,091 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in CyrusOne by 38.9% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

