Darin S. Harvey Sells 8,066 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 8,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $512,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,271.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WMS stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6,065.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,279 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 176.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 730,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after acquiring an additional 466,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 175.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,158,000 after acquiring an additional 337,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,527,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,665,000 after acquiring an additional 269,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,089.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 256,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

