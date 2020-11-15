Databroker Price Tops $0.0342 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Databroker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $16,707.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00077857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00429457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $522.90 or 0.03274230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00026876 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

