Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $525,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,816.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,573.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,495.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,198.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

