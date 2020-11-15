Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.79. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

