Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $164.24

Shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $164.24 and traded as high as $173.00. Devro plc (DVO.L) shares last traded at $169.80, with a volume of 94,743 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

