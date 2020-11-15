Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $164.24

Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $164.24 and traded as high as $173.00. Devro plc (DVO.L) shares last traded at $169.80, with a volume of 94,743 shares traded.

DVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 164.24.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

