Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $164.24

Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $164.24 and traded as high as $173.00. Devro plc (DVO.L) shares last traded at $169.80, with a volume of 94,743 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29. The stock has a market cap of $308.19 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 166.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 164.24.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

