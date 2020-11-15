Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 32,795 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

FANG opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

