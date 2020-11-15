Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.99

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.99 and traded as low as $30.35. Discovery shares last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 1,284 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 476.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

