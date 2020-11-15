Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

DFIN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

NYSE DFIN opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $495.62 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 106,348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 101,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.