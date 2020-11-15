Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,964 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $32,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $94.98 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

