Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,242.15

Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,242.15 and traded as high as $1,282.00. Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) shares last traded at $1,250.98, with a volume of 386,997 shares trading hands.

DNLM has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target (up previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.37)) on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,101.11 ($14.39).

Get Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,411.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,242.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.16.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.