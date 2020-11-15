Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of DVAX opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 372.34% and a negative net margin of 386.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

