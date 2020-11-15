E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.93 ($12.85).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.73. E.ON SE has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

