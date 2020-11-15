E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.93 ($12.85).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.73. E.ON SE has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

