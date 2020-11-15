E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EOAN. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.93 ($12.85).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €9.45 and its 200 day moving average is €9.73.

About E.ON SE (EOAN.F)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

