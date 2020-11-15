E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EOAN. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.93 ($12.85).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €9.45 and its 200 day moving average is €9.73.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

