Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.17.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $133.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 19.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $92,541.54. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 20,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 41.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.