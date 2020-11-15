easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 900 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EZJ. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 541 ($7.07) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Davy Research upgraded shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 827.05 ($10.81).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 736.40 ($9.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 526.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 604.15. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

