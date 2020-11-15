Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.62-2.82 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.62-2.82 EPS.

EPC stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

