EKIMAS (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

EKIMAS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASNB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. EKIMAS shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $880,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

About EKIMAS (OTCMKTS:ASNB)

EKIMAS Corporation develops polymer materials for use in the design and development of medical devices used for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. It offers polymers under the ChronoFilm, ChronoFlex, ChronoThane, ChronoPrene, ChronoSil, HydroThane, HydroMed, and PolyBlend trade names.

