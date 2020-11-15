Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 89.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90,719 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 38.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 351,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 42,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGO opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.78. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGO. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

