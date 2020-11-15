Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Secur.

Colliers Secur. reissued their buy rating on shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Electromed’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Electromed from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Electromed has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electromed during the second quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Electromed during the first quarter worth $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Electromed during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Electromed during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

