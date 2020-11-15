Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WIRE. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Encore Wire presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $60.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 45.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after buying an additional 34,889 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 47.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 143.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,188 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

