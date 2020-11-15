Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.95-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7999-2.8548 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.Energizer also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.95-3.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.36.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE ENR opened at $42.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -263.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.99 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Energizer will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.