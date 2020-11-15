ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.08

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.08 and traded as high as $12.22. ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 7,879,964 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENGI. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.95 ($16.42).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.08.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

