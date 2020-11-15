Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ENSV opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.28. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

