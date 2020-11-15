Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:ENSV opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.28. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15.
About Enservco
