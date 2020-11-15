Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 183.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $109.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

