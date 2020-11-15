Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

Get Escalade alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESCA. TheStreet upgraded Escalade from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Aegis started coverage on Escalade in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ESCA opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $281.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.45. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Escalade will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Escalade’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Escalade by 619.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Escalade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Escalade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Escalade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Escalade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Escalade (ESCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.