Essentra plc (ESNT.L) (LON:ESNT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $284.18

Essentra plc (ESNT.L) (LON:ESNT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $284.18 and traded as low as $276.20. Essentra plc (ESNT.L) shares last traded at $283.20, with a volume of 138,792 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Essentra plc (ESNT.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essentra plc (ESNT.L) to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $783.77 million and a PE ratio of 53.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 255 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 284.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.72.

In other news, insider Jon Green sold 4,306 shares of Essentra plc (ESNT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £10,765 ($14,064.54). Also, insider Ralf K. Wunderlich purchased 15,000 shares of Essentra plc (ESNT.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

