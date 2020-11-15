Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen (NYSE:XGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Exagen stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. Exagen has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $29.86.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 126,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,580,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,792 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 115.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 48.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Exagen by 1,292.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exagen by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

